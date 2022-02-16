Amazing! Bappi Lahiri wanted THIS Bollywood actor to play in his biopic

MUMBAI: India lost another great gem after the sad demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar. In a past interview Bappi Lahiri, had talked about how filmmakers had come up to him for making a movie on his life. While talking about the same the iconic singer-composer claimed that he had not finalised anything, but would love to see actor Ranveer Singh playing the younger version of himself.

Also Read: Shocking Revelations! Ranveer Singh once revealed that he lost his virginity in his teens, Scroll down for details

In fact, Ranveer Singh himself has mentioned, on multiple occasions, that he is a great fan of Bappi Lahiri and loved all of his songs. The actor has also presented a special tribute for Bappi during the 63rd Filmfare Awards. If Ranveer to play Bappi da’s younger version in his biopic, he would do true justice to the role in portraying an amazing phase of the singer in his way.

Also read: Must Read! I didn't get any tips from Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone before starting the shoot of Gangubai: Alia Bhatt

Bappi Da passed away today (16th February) after his long battle with Obstructive deep Apnea and lung infection. Reportedly, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi who is the director of CritiCare Hospital (where Bappi da breathed his last), said, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

Credit: koimoi