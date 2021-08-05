AMAZING! Beautiful Bollywood brides who have stolen our hearts

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place for glamour. But this not only counts western outfits but also Indian traditional outfits. Actresses look adorable in these outfits and inspire many. There is no doubt about the fact that Bollywood has played an important role in our fashion choices. It has changed many mindsets and developed many peoples dressing sense. The audience tries to copy and learn about these new outfits from the Bollywood stars.

Anushka Sharma's wow embellished lehenga in the hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made the crowd go crazy.

Paired up with a heavy zardozi dupatta, actress Nargis Fakhri's Kashmiri bridal outfit in Rockstar gave us a ride to Kashmiri wedding outfit.

The 30-kg lehenga Deepika Padukone flaunted in Padmaavat was one of the most beautiful and royal bridal outfits ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carried the character of a Rajasthani bride in Jodhaa Akbar which made the audience love her even more with her swoon-worthy outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's from Bebo's character who flaunts western outfit to the character where she wears the wedding lehenga in Veere Di Wedding absolutely changed the style game.

Paired with royal gold jewellery and gajras, Deepika Padukone's orange and red Kanjeevaram brocade saree in Chennai Express made us fall for her entire perfect look.

Just see how cute Alia Bhatt looks in this gorgeous bridal wear in 2 States. She looks bold and beautiful.

Rani Mukerji's blood-red lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, simply wow.

Madhuri Dixit's orange-hued lehenga from Hum Aapke Hain Koun was classy.

Karisma Kapoor's level of prettiness in Zubeidaa is next level amazing.

Credits- SW

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar