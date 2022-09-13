Amazing! Bollywood’s loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to share screen space together post Brahmastra? Here is what we know

MUMBAI : Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently riding high on the success of their recently released film 'Brahmastra'. After a long delay, the Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on Friday and since then, it has been unstoppable at the box office. Now, according to the latest report, Alia and Ranbir are considering more film offers amid the success of their film.



Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir wish to do a romantic comedy together. The duo is super happy with the kind of response they have received for 'Brahmastra'. Reportedly, they are ready to consider film offers in the future if the script is good.

Ranbir and Alia's chemistry in 'Brahmastra' was one of the major highlights. This was their first ever appearance on-screen together. Fans were elated to see them romance on the big screen.



Meanwhile, Alia recently expressed her wish to produce a film for her husband. During the 'Darlings' press conference, Alia said, "We did discuss it in fact and I said that if you don’t make me produce it, I will be very upset and I said that if you don’t want to take me as an actor it's totally fine."



Credit: ETimes

