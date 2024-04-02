Amazing! Chandan K Anand Reflects on 'Fighter': Agility and Mental Strength Were Paramount for High-Octane Scenes

MUMBAI: As 'Fighter' takes flight with its high-octane sequences, actor Chandan K. Anand sheds light on the demands and experiences of bringing authenticity to the role of a fighter pilot alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Discussing the challenges on the 'Fighter' sets, Anand, known for his role in 'Class,' delves into the unique demands of this film compared to others. He states, "Every journey and role has its own unique challenges and preparation. To be in a film like 'Fighter,' we had to be prepared for any kind of stunts. So all the actors were really taking care of their fitness to do justice to their parts."

In the realm of fighter pilots, agility and mental strength become crucial aspects. Anand elaborates, "As a fighter pilot, agility and mental strength were key. Every shot taken was crisp and quick, as was the direction and action for all the actors. This required agility and alertness from the actors in their performances."

Also Read: 'Class' is set in 'wicked and dark' world of the rich, says Chandan K. Anand

Reflecting on his collaboration with director Siddharth Anand and co-stars, Anand expresses admiration for the filmmaker: "He is a master director. His passion, energy, and vision make him the best in the industry. It takes a lot for me to become someone's fan, and yes, I am a huge fan of Siddharth Sir."

Sharing insights from his co-stars, Anand highlights the learnings from each: "From Hrithik Sir, I learned hard work and dedication to the craft; from Deepika Padukone, kindness and humbleness; from Anil Kapoor Sir, never-dying passion and love for acting; and from all my co-actors, that dreams and action create reality. It was a journey that will be remembered for a lifetime."

'Fighter' promises to be an action-packed film, narrating the tale of two Indian Air Force fighter pilots portrayed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Chandan K Anand roped in for Star Bharat's next by Nikhil Sinha

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



