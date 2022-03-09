Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha also marks to be a career milestone for Hrithik Roshan as the film stands to be his 25th Film

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release worldwide on September 30th, 2022. The teaser of the film gave viewers a glimpse of the characters of Vikram & Vedha while introducing the audience to the intriguing story. News is that Hrithik will be seen in 3 different looks as Vedha.

Sources share, "As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt to his onscreen characters. From looking the part to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai to his last releases Super 30 & War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise."


 

Further adding, "Vikram Vedha will showcase the journey and backstory of Vedha. For this, Hrithik will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the film. The trailer opens up the world of Vikram Vedha a lot more, where the audience can witness Vedha in his full glory."

Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of the most versatile Indian actors who delivers a visual treat to his audience with each of his film releases. This was no different for Vikram Vedha, with the audience hailing Hrithik as Vedha ever since the teaser & posters of the film were launched.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Credit: Zee News


 

Latest Video