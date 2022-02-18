Amazing! Check out inside videos of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur at their haldi ceremony

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey, who got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in November 2019, was looking forward to tying the knot with his fiancee last year. But, the pandemic put a stop to all his plans. Recently, it was reported that the two registered their marriage.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other since 2015. They featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful.

They are getting married today. A video from the haldi ceremony has surfaced on social media. They are seen dancing to Desi Girl. They can be seen ending their impromptu performance with a hug. The video was captioned, “Vikrant dancing with his to-be bride at his haldi ceremony.”

Have a look.

The actor had earlier said, "I am someone who is very private as a person, I have always been like that. I have never let the media into my life anyway. There isn't going to be any change in that. So I think it (the marriage) will be private when it happens).

On the work front, the actor will next feature in Love Hostel, which also features Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

Credits: Hindustan Times