Amazing! Check out Katrina Kaif’s DIET and FITNESS ROUTINE

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. Known for her charming screen presence, she has a huge fan following.

The actress has been part of many hit Bollywood films. Some of her film projects include New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sooryavanshi, and Bharat, among others.

In addition to her acting chops, dancing skills, style statements, she is known for her beauty. Do you know how she maintains her lifestyle? Well, Katrina Kaif is very particular about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She leads a healthy lifestyle with regular workout and a nutrient rich diet.

Also, the actress makes sure she has a balanced diet and has soaked raisins and fennel seeds in the morning. Instead of sugar, the actress opts for a healthier source of sweetness, date balls. She never fails to add vegetable juices to her healthy diet. She understands her body well and makes her own choice when it comes to meals. She makes sure to work out regularly and push her boundaries.

In other news, Katrina Kaif has been tested COVID positive for the second time. She was scheduled to shoot for her upcoming movie of Sriram Raghavan’s 'Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi last week, but it had to be rescheduled after her test results.

Recently during an award function, Vicky Kaushal was seen walking the red carpet without Katrina and everyone was wondering why she wasn’t present. Reports are doing the rounds that this was the reason why Katrina couldn’t accompany her husband at the award function where he won the best actor award.

CREDIT: REPUBLICWORLD