Amazing! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enter their new home

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular, stylish, and adorable celebrity couples. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

The two have entered their new home. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the puja ceremony that they performed together. In the first photo, both Ranveer and Deepika are seen in white outfits performing the havan. Pictures of their ancestors are laid out in front of them. More photos show them holding hands but none show their faces. A photo also shows them opening the gates of their home.

However, the actor didn't post any caption with his pictures. He just added a house and an evil eye emoji to his post. It was earlier reported that he purchased a Rs 119 crore home in Mumbai. However, it is not known if this is the same house.

Take a look.

According to an HT report in July, Ranveer and his dad's company purchased a quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra. The carpet area is 11,266 sqft, exclusive of a 1,300 sqft terrace. Along with this, the owners will also have access to 19 car parks in the building.

Work-wise, Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will now be seen in Pathaan.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES