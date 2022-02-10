AMAZING: Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt captures the TRUE ESSENCE of Garba!

MUMBAI : 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022.

'Dholida', is a celebratory garba number from the film that will see Alia as Gangubai dancing to the tunes of dhol. Unlike SLB's other opulent and grand sets, this one is set in the backdrop of a busy lane in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai city.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The festive number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Sharing the music video, Alia wrote in a post, "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to #DHOLIDA"

CREDIT: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'