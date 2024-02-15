Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh

Recently, there was a buzz that Emraan Hashmi is going the negative way, meaning that he is now open to playing negative roles like the one he played in Tiger 3. Interestingly, now the actor has officially announced that he is a part of the movie G2.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:50
movie_image: 
Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Last year, the actor was seen in a never seen before avatar in the YRF film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also read - Exclusive! "It is a story of the industry, the world I belong to since 20 years" - Emraan Hashmi on his series Showtime

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has given us some mind-blowing performances and played a variety of characters, be it his character in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kalyug, Shanghai, or Ghanchakkar. The actor was last seen in the YRF Spy universe movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, there was a buzz that Emraan Hashmi is going the negative way, meaning that he is now open to playing negative roles like the one he played in Tiger 3. The buzz came after there were rumours of him playing a negative character in the upcoming movies like Don 3 and G2.

Interestingly, now the actor has officially announced that he is a part of the movie G2. Check out the post below:

The movie stars Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu. G2 is the second part of Goodachari which starred Adivi Sesh and Shobhita Dhulipala. While the first part was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the second part is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The first part of the movie was a big hit and the audience’ anticipation for this part was very high. With the news update that Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the movie is pretty big for the fans of the actor.

Emraan Hashmi is known to play a lot of unique roles. Recently, we got to watch the trailer of Showtime, a Disney Plus Hotstar series that has a long list of big names like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mouni Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal. This time, we will also get to see Mahima Makwana in the lead going against Emraan Hashmi.

Also read - Exclusive! "It is a story of the industry, the world I belong to since 20 years" - Emraan Hashmi on his series Showtime

Are you excited to watch Emraan Hashmi in his upcoming projects? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Emraan Hashmi G2 Goodachari Shobhita Dhulipala banita sandhu South movie Don 3 Tiger 3 Salman Khan Ranveer Singh Adivi Sesh South News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Really! Natasha will find the mobile phone on the ground which is recording Dhaval’s voice
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Wow! Anirudh calls Jhanak’s name continuously, Everyone relief as he gets out of danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi: What! Rukhmini will be unaware of the major storm awaiting in her life
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Birthday Special: Rinku Dhawan shares a special message for her fans and followers on her birthday today!
MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a well known actress of the television industry and she has been around for more than three...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Purvi has fallen in love with RV and also comes to know about his painful past story
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Hilarious: Samridhii Shukla gets compared to Tripti Dimri’s character in Animal, gets the title of Bhabhi 2 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada...
Recent Stories
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?
Yodha
Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out
Dia Mirza
Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe
Ashvika Singh
Uff! Here are times actress Ashvika Singh attracted eyeballs with her hitness
Mallika Rajput
Must read! Mallika Rajput's death: Details surrounding the death of Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Incredible! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding ensembles to be designed by five designers; Details inside!