Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Last year, the actor was seen in a never seen before avatar in the YRF film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also read - Exclusive! "It is a story of the industry, the world I belong to since 20 years" - Emraan Hashmi on his series Showtime

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has given us some mind-blowing performances and played a variety of characters, be it his character in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kalyug, Shanghai, or Ghanchakkar. The actor was last seen in the YRF Spy universe movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, there was a buzz that Emraan Hashmi is going the negative way, meaning that he is now open to playing negative roles like the one he played in Tiger 3. The buzz came after there were rumours of him playing a negative character in the upcoming movies like Don 3 and G2.

Interestingly, now the actor has officially announced that he is a part of the movie G2. Check out the post below:

The movie stars Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu. G2 is the second part of Goodachari which starred Adivi Sesh and Shobhita Dhulipala. While the first part was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the second part is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The first part of the movie was a big hit and the audience’ anticipation for this part was very high. With the news update that Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the movie is pretty big for the fans of the actor.

Emraan Hashmi is known to play a lot of unique roles. Recently, we got to watch the trailer of Showtime, a Disney Plus Hotstar series that has a long list of big names like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mouni Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal. This time, we will also get to see Mahima Makwana in the lead going against Emraan Hashmi.

