Amazing! Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi become parents to a baby girl

MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Ava Rania Bhindi. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news and the first picture of her baby.

In the picture, Evelyn carried her daughter in a baby sling. The baby rested her head on Evelyn's chest as held and kissed her.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi."

Have a look.

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest." Elli AvrRam said, "My angel!!!! Ava so so happy for you my Ev and you’re such a pretty mommy." Namashi Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty dropped a red heart emoji. Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Congratulations Evelyn."

Evelyn and Tushaan also opened an Instagram account for her. The first photo shows the baby in the arms of a man, possibly Tushaan. The caption read, "Thanks, team! Off to first adventures..."

Evelyn announced her pregnancy in July. Sharing a photo of herself lying on an outdoor bed, holding her baby bump, she had written, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.” The couple tied the knot on May 15.

