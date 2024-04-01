Amazing! “Everybody is a star and everybody is an actor.” – Vijay Sethupathi on being an actor or a star

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan, and Katrina Kaif, who gave an action-packed performance in Tiger 3.

Originally scheduled for release in December, the film's release date was moved back, which disappointed fans who had been eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

When the movie's poster was unveiled, it garnered positive feedback since it piqued viewers' interest in what the film would offer. Witnessing Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly going to be an entirely new experience.

Earlier, we got to see the trailer of the movie and it left everyone clueless and curious as it gives a hint towards a perfect ‘Who Dunnit’ storyline.

Now, Vijay Sethupathi got in touch with the media where he was asked whether he chooses to become a star or an actor and what attracts him to do complex and negative characters.

We have seen you in different avatars this year, Vikram, Farzi etc. Sriram sir had said this once “Vijay is a wonderful actor, not a star.” A lot of people came to Bombay 20 years ago, people used to ask if you want to become a star of an actor. Being an actor is a tougher job and it seems that you have chosen to do the tougher job but you are also a director’s choice. Are you satisfied with Sriram sir’s quote?

I don’t find any difference. Everybody is an actor. It sounds like stars don’t need to act but it’s not like that. We hear part of stories and characters. We are just supporting the storytellers that’s all I believe. We don’t have any information before the film starts. First day when I went to the sets I told Pooja ma’am and Sriram sir that a house is full of emptiness, our brains are also like that. We always depend on the directors. Everybody is a star and everybody is an actor.

After Jawan and now Merry Christmas too, what is it that attracts you to complex or negative characters?

Everything is complex. Something we see as difficult, that’s only difficult. Standing in front of the camera is always difficult. I enjoy doing villain roles. I can’t torture anybody in real life, I can’t kill anybody for real. I get a chance and I can express that also, wholeheartedly like I killed this man! Imagine an egoistic person, you have so much ego but you can’t act. You can’t show it to everybody out. That you are like all humble but on-screen you can express, laugh, play with you emotions. It’s fun. Expressions are like food and taste. I want to have all the taste.

This was the conversation Katrina Kaif had with the media.

