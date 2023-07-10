Amazing! Fans cannot keep calm as Shreyas Talpade announces his new project, check out the details inside

Shreyas Talpade never fails to entertain the audience and is still known for his movies like Iqbal and Golmaal. Not a lot of people know about this, but in the Hindi version of the movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, the voice of Pushpa was Shreyas Talpade.
MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is one of the most amazing and genuine, talented actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has proven his versatility in the entertainment space on many occasions with his good work. Be it in Hindi movies or in the regional movie and TV space, he's slayed everywhere.

Not just in acting, but Shreyas Talpade is also a fabulous director. The actor debuted as a director in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of his Marathi movie "Poshter Boys".

Also read - Exclusive! There were films that I was not convinced about but did because I was new in the industry: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade has spread his magic in a lot of movies like Om Shanti Ome, Teen Thay Bhai Dil Dosti Etc, Paying Guests, Golmaal 2 and 3, and many more.

Now, Shreyas is once again here with another upcoming project. The actor has announced his new movie Zindagi Namkeen Hai, on his social media profile where his fans keeps waiting for more updates from his life, be it professional or personal life.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption where the actor has given some details about the project saying, “From the entire team of #ZindagiNamkeenHai...

Happy International Chefs Day to everyone who make us dance a little whenever we take a bite of your delicious delicacies

Apne haathon se aisa jaadooi khana banate hai ke humare chehre pe badi si muskan aajaye.

From nukkad wale chacha to mischelin star chefs thank you”

Also read - Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav team up for 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'

Tell us how excited you are for this upcoming project, in the comment section below.

