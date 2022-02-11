AMAZING: Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani shares her EXCITEMENT for her son’s marriage with Shibani Dandekar, shares that she is really looking forward to the wedding!

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly got together in 2018.

He was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Akhtar, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan is also about to make his directorial comeback, with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

In an interview to The Times of India, Honey Irani said that Farhan and Shibani invited her for dinner, where they told her their plans. She said that she is ‘really looking forward’ to the wedding, along with everyone in the family. “It’s a joyous occasion.”

She took the opportunity to wish them all the best, and said that it’s ‘really nice to see’ that they’re tying the knot, as they’ve been ‘very serious about each other’ for quite some time. She said she understands why they took their time in deciding whether they wanted to take their relationship to the next level. “We are not the interfering types. Shibani and Farhan are both mature,” she said, adding that they would have ‘approved of whatever they wanted’.

