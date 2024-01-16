Amazing! First Act director Deepa Bhatia candidly talked about her exciting upcoming projects; says ‘‘I And Amole Gupte Are Working On High-School Series’

MUMBAI: Deepa Bhatia is now producing a docu-series called First Act, which explores the shadowy side of young actors in training after editing several popular movies, including Taare Zameen Par, My Name is Khan, Kai Po Che, and Rock On! The OTT platform currently features a series that emphasizes their bent and torturous environment. In an exclusive interview, Deepa explains her incredible journey to date, how she got her start at the editing table with well-known directors, and a lot more.

Giving more details about her experience thus far, she says, “You don’t dream to work on big projects and with big filmmakers of the country. As a kid, I used to cry when my father didn’t get tickets for Lawaaris or Namak Halal and I never imagined editing a film with Amitabh Bachchan in it. God has been very kind to me. My mother, who isn’t alive now, was obsessed with Karan Johar and I when I edited My Name Is Khan, nothing else mattered to her whatever I had worked on before. I got to fulfill these small dreams you saw or your parents had. I love what I do and it’s the biggest privilege one can have.

Working with the biggest stars of Indian cinema can be intimidating for a few people, but for Deepa, this isn’t the case. While narrating her professional relationship with Aamir, she tells, “I worked with directors like Govind Nihalani, Jahnu Barua, then I got an opportunity to work very closely with Amole Gupte while he was researching on Taare Zameen Par. Amole and Aamir Khan go a long way. I still associate the film with some pain but it is surreal to see the impact it could make on society. When you work on big scale films like My Name Is Khan or Student of The Year, you also have to learn a lot. You develop your visual memory, shape your aesthetic sense etc.”

With her documentary series, Deepa has been producing theater productions since 1998, and has entered the OTT market. When asked how she is adjusting to this significant change, she says, “It’s like a nail on the head. OTT does experiments with the subjects and for me, who has been working on something like First Act over a long time, needs a solid backing of a platform like I do now. I had a very harmonious understanding with the platform head honchos. I got complete support from them to chase my vision. We dealt with the vulnerability of children.”

She shares details about her exciting upcoming projects as she finishes up. “I and Amole are developing a young high-school series since I feel this particular age group is misunderstood and misrepresented. We are also working on a book adaptation named Last Heroes by P Sainath,” she signs off.

Credit- Free press Journal