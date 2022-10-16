AMAZING! Five-star treatment for Shah Rukh Khan fans post the shoot wrap of Jaawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Chennai shooting for his upcoming movie, which was being directed by Atlee, called Jawan. Fans of his from the SRK Chennai Fan Club, reached out to his team to request a meetup. The star not only agreed to meet them but also ensured that they would wait at a 5-star hotel. They couldn’t believe what SRK did in response to their request. It was certainly an incredible experience that they will never forget! Sudhir, the admin of the fan club, shared the experience with a news portal about the delightful experience.

He had reached out to Karuna Badwal and Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s managers, who told him that Shah Rukh Khan would be happy to meet them once he finishes his shooting. Later, they informed them that Shah Rukh Khan could meet them on October 8, the day the shoot ended. The team asked Sudhir to select 20 people from the fan club for the interaction. Then his team booked a couple of rooms at a five-star hotel for the fans. They were tended to by a manager and two butlers. They could even order anything from the menu. It also seems he met all the fans individually and gave everyone enough time to talk, click pics and present their gifts. Sudhir said, "He didn’t rush, and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly."

King Khan had an eventful shoot in Chennai. This film will be Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan’s first movie together. The film also features stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, to name a few. Jawan will hit the big screens next year.

