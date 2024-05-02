Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story

MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't meet immediate success. However, her journey in the industry took a remarkable turn, transforming her into a Bollywood hit machine. With a string of back-to-back hits, Kiara has earned her place among the top actresses in the industry.

Kiara's roots in the film industry run deep, with a unique connection to Salman Khan. Their mothers, Genevieve Advani and Salman Khan's first girlfriend were childhood friends. Salman, a family friend, used to go cycling with Kiara and her mother in Bandra. It was Salman Khan who suggested the change of Kiara's name from Alia Advani to avoid clashes with another Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt.

The actress revealed that Salman Khan foresaw his stardom even in their childhood days, sharing dreams of becoming a star. Notably, Kiara's aunt Shaheen was Salman's first girlfriend, introduced by Kiara's mother. They were together for a while before Salman's entry into the film industry and his subsequent relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani.

On Salman's advice, Kiara adopted the screen name Kiara Advani, inspired by Priyanka Chopra's character in "Anjaana Anjaani." This decision paved the way for her distinct identity in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, a testament to her commitment to education before entering the film industry. Her family tree includes connections to veteran actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar, adding a touch of legacy to her lineage.

In matters of the heart, Kiara found love on the sets of "Shershaah" with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The two stars, now married, celebrate their first anniversary on February 7. Fans admire their off-screen chemistry, with the couple setting relationship goals through their heartfelt moments shared on social media.

Looking ahead, Kiara Advani's professional journey continues to soar. She has exciting projects in her pipeline, including the Pan India film "Game Changer" alongside Ram Charan, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

