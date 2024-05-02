Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story

Explore the remarkable journey of Kiara Advani, from a debut in the 2014 film "Fugly" to becoming one of Bollywood's top actresses today.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 02:00
movie_image: 
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't meet immediate success. However, her journey in the industry took a remarkable turn, transforming her into a Bollywood hit machine. With a string of back-to-back hits, Kiara has earned her place among the top actresses in the industry.

Kiara's roots in the film industry run deep, with a unique connection to Salman Khan. Their mothers, Genevieve Advani and Salman Khan's first girlfriend were childhood friends. Salman, a family friend, used to go cycling with Kiara and her mother in Bandra. It was Salman Khan who suggested the change of Kiara's name from Alia Advani to avoid clashes with another Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt.

The actress revealed that Salman Khan foresaw his stardom even in their childhood days, sharing dreams of becoming a star. Notably, Kiara's aunt Shaheen was Salman's first girlfriend, introduced by Kiara's mother. They were together for a while before Salman's entry into the film industry and his subsequent relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani.

Also Read: Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

On Salman's advice, Kiara adopted the screen name Kiara Advani, inspired by Priyanka Chopra's character in "Anjaana Anjaani." This decision paved the way for her distinct identity in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media, a testament to her commitment to education before entering the film industry. Her family tree includes connections to veteran actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar, adding a touch of legacy to her lineage.

In matters of the heart, Kiara found love on the sets of "Shershaah" with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The two stars, now married, celebrate their first anniversary on February 7. Fans admire their off-screen chemistry, with the couple setting relationship goals through their heartfelt moments shared on social media.

Looking ahead, Kiara Advani's professional journey continues to soar. She has exciting projects in her pipeline, including the Pan India film "Game Changer" alongside Ram Charan, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Also Read: Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Kiara Advani Bollywood Salman Khan Sidharth Malhotra Fugly Shershaah Entertainment Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 02:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
MUMBAI: In 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the film "Fugly," facing the challenge of a debut that didn't...
Really! Mahesh Bhatt spills the beans on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's decision to unveil daughter Raha's face was not pre-planned
MUMBAI: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the public last...
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
MUMBAI: As February unfolds, Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to an array of engaging films spanning various...
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
MUMBAI: Former Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently discussed their split. She said it's never easy to...
Interesting! Rohitashv Gour, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Tiwari Ji, Considers Comedy a Serious Business
MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour, renowned for his role as Tiwari Ji in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, sheds light on...
Fascinating! Sushmita Sen Immersed in Aarya's Emotions: "I Feel Aarya's Pain as It's My Own"
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated 'Aarya Antim Vaar' draws near, Sushmita Sen, the lead actress of the International...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Amazing! From Flop Debut to Bollywood Hit Machine: The Kiara Advani Success Story
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370
Wow! Bollywood's February 2024 Movie Lineup: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Article 370, and More
Giorgia
What! Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend opens up about Salman Khan's valuable advice; Says ‘He would not share tips…’
Savi
Sad! From Bollywood Films to Security Guard: The Unseen Struggles of Actor Savi Sidhu
Sunil
Woah! Sunil Dutt's Remarkable Journey from B.E.S.T. Buses to Bollywood Stardom
Mrunal
Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Desires to Showcase Dance Skills, Wishes for a 'Chill Film' with Shahid Kapoor
Seema
Interesting! Seema Pahwa Praises Alia Bhatt's Work Ethic in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shares Insights on Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali