AMAZING: Hasee Toh Phasee starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra celebrates its 8th anniversary!

MUMBAI: Starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, Hasee Toh Phasee opened to rave reviews for its refreshing take on love stories, lead characters, and a quirky screenplay.

Director Vinil Mathew is happy to remember his much loved film Hasee Toh Phasee, which celebrates its eighth anniversary this month. The unconventional yet relatable love story has earned a cult status over the years.

Talking about the film, Vinil said, "Hasee Toh Phasee is very close to my heart and not only because it was my debut project but also because it gave me a lot to explore as a filmmaker. I had a great time working on it, and I am so glad that the audience is still showering it with so much love. It was a challenging call to take Sidharth Malhotra out of his heroic image and have him play an unheroic hero. Similarly, Parineeti Chopra portrayed a new shade of a lead female character,” he added.

