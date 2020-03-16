Amazing! Have a look at Armaan Malik's beautiful home

Armaan Malik, the famous Indian singer and songwriter, debuted in the year 2007 with the song from the movie “Taare Zameen” par named “Bam Bam Bhole.”


MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the famous Indian singer and songwriter, debuted in the year 2007 with the song from the movie “Taare Zameen” par named “Bam Bam Bhole.” His voice is loved by all, and he has gained a massive fan following. He has now shared a glimpse of his house, which reflects his personality and has a room for every mood. The simple and sober house is done in beige, grey, and white tones.

The singer says in a video that he often has his friends for company and wants them to "feel at home, sit back and just relax". He says his most favourite room is his ‘music room’ which has all his awards and trophies on display. “I really feel happy in this room,” he says. Talking about giving a tour of his house, Armaan said it was like taking the viewers to his inner self.

The video was originally posted by Architecural Digest. It was reshared by Armaan and went with the caption, “With muted accents, minimum furniture, and a room for every mood, singer Armaan Malik's (@armaanmalik) suburban apartment is a surprising antithesis to his larger-than-life on-screen persona."

Armaan's fans loved his house. One reacted, “The aesthetics.” Another said, “Your home so amazing, so beautiful.” One more fan said, “'It's gorgeous Armaan.” Eager to see more, a fan commented, “Yayyy waiting for the complete tour.”

Armaan is the son of music composer Daboo Malik, and his brother Amaal Mallik is also a successful singer. He is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, and Malayalam. In 2006, he took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but got eliminated in the 8th position. Previously represented by Universal Music India, he is now signed on by T-Series.

