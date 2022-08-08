AMAZING! Here are glimpses from Sara Ali Khan’s US trip with friends; check out

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry. She makes headlines not just for her acting skills and style statements but also for travel diaries.



Talking about her travel diaries, she has been documenting her US trip on Instagram Stories. The actor shared a series of videos of her solo travels before giving a peek at how she finally kissed her jet lag goodbye. In her latest photo, Sara is seen eating some ‘hot food’ instead of ‘plane muesli’ as she stepped out in New York with her friends.



Taking to her social media handle, Sara gave a glimpse of her recent outing as she posed with two friends in a restaurant and wrote, “Welcome to NYC (New York City).” The actor also shared a collage of all the food pictures she clicked of her meal. Giving an insight into how special the meal was for her, Sara wrote, “It’s been a hot minute since I ate hot food that wasn’t plane muselli.” The actor wore a black outfit with a pair of glasses for her dinner with friends at the Chinese restaurant, Philippe Chow.



Sara had previously shared a glimpse of her US travels as she spent four nights in a row on a plane. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress had shared a video in which she was standing with her luggage as she landed in Atlanta, Georgia. She wore green trackpants and matching crop top with a printed shrug. She was seen sipping coffee and holding her pink travel pillow and some food packages in one hand. Sharing the video, Sara wrote in the caption, “I truly ‘woke up’ like this… Jet lag is real.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She is now working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.

