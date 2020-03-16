Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt first appeared as a child artist in Saanransh (1999). She rose to fame with her portrayal in the road drama Highway (2014), which won her a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, and the crime drama Udta Punjab (2016). Alia made her singing debut with her comedy-romance film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

She is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in several films and has delivered multiple blockbusters. The actress invests her heart and soul into the roles she takes on.

While Alia has often proved her acting chops in various films, she also sets the screen on fire with her bikini looks. The actress maintains her svelte figure with a high-intensity workout and nutritious diet. So let’s take a look at her fitness regime.

Alia keeps herself fit by doing pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises, Kick-boxing, and more at the gym. The Brahmastra actress never fails to mix things up in her workout routine. She also inspires her Instagram followers to do the same by sharing her journey on social media platforms.

It is also well known that Alia Bhatt had to undergo a tremendous weight loss journey to bag a role in Student of the Year back in 2012. She lost nearly 20 KGs for her role. Her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi once shared a glimpse of her workout regime.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor did a total of five exercises. Her trainer revealed their names and the number of sets and repetitions (reps). As per Sohrab Khushrushahi, Alia did 4 sets of 6-8 reps of HBT (Hanging Band Technique) Back Squats, 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Jefferson Curls, 4 sets of 6–8 reps of Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts, 4 sets of 10-15 reps of Wall Sit Calf Raises, and 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats (each leg).

As per her nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar, Alia eats jowar in the summers, bajra in the winters, and naachni-raagi during the monsoons. She also includes seasonal fruits, herbal tea, eggs, and some healthy snacking as part of her daily diet.

Alia is shooting for Netflix's Heart Of Stone, billed as a spy thriller. The film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script.

Alia will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

