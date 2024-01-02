Amazing! This is how Amy Jackson spent her 32nd birthday, take a look at the inside pics

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is one of the hottest actresses we have who who has spread her charm in both Hindi and South movies. The actress has been a part of many hit films and is also a mother to a 5 year old. As a result, she has a crazy fan base who are always eager to see more of her, be it her projects on screen or her videos and pictures on social media.

The actress effortlessly slays the hearts of millions while having a strong online presence and keeps updating her fans with her personal and professional side of life on Instagram where she enjoys a massive 13.6 million followers. Amy's love story started in 2021 with the Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and since then they have been in a strong loving relationship.

The other day, it was Amy Jackson's 32nd birthday and her fans were celebrating too. All the comments were filled with nothing but love and blessings for the actress. The actress is surely living a lavish life and celebrated her day like the queen that she is.

Here were are with some inside glimpses of how it all went on the special girl's special day. Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

As you can see the pictures how the actress really had a great celebration for herself accompanied by her loved ones.

The actress is all set for her upcoming movie Crakk which an adrenaline-filled action adventure movie featuring Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi.

We will keep waiting for more updates from her side as we cannot get enough of this fashion queen.

