Amazing! This is how Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the new year along with Rakul Preet Singh, check it out

We saw a lot of actors ending 2023 with a bang and now we are with Bhumi Pednekar’s glimpses of how she welcomed the year 2024.
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is an actress that has won many hearts with her performances in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and many more.

The actress started her career with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress proved her dedication in her debut movie itself by putting on more than 20kg in a span of 1 year and then lost excess weight in 5 months with the help of a strict diet.

Bhumi Pednekar has also worked in the movie Badhai Do as lead opposite Rajkumar Rao where she played a lesbian. Her latest movie was Thank You for Coming which is a movie about sexual satisfaction. These are some very unique topics and Bhumi has taken bold steps towards success.

She has truly made her mark in the hearts and minds of her fans with her performances and the fans of the actress love to see what she’s up to, which is why, they always keep an eye on her Instagram profile where the actress keeps her fans updated by posting her personal and professional aspect of life.

We saw a lot of actors ending 2023 with a bang and now we are with Bhumi Pednekar’s glimpses of how she welcomed the year 2024. Check out the post below:

In the glimpses, we can see Rakul Preet Singh too with the actress celebrating the new year.

What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

