AMAZING! Hrithik Roshan compliments Mahira Khan’s look in promos of The Legend of Maula Jatt; actress excited about the support

MUMBAI : One of the most awaited upcoming films is The Legend of Maula Jatt, by director Bilal Lashari. It has got people very excited about its release beyond Pakistan as well. Actress Mahira Khan is one of the stars of the movie along with co-stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick.

The cast has shared their outfits from the movie on social media. Many people commended the actors on social media. But Mahira’s post has received a lot of appreciation, especially after actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the post, supporting the actress in her upcoming role.

Speaking to a news portal about the same, the actress said she was thrilled to see Hrithik being encouraging and uplifting. She replied to him privately and didn’t want to divulge details. Regarding Hrithik's comments, Khan said that it is challenging for a megastar to recognise another actor's talent in public. Khan continued by saying that Roshan simply posted the supportive message without giving it any thought.

