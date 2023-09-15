Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’

Imran Khan discussed his experience filming Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara on the occasion of the movie's tenth anniversary. Imran Khan talked about his experience filming the movie and praised his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar.
MUMBAI: Imran Khan made a good start as a celebrity, appearing in comedies, dramas, and action films. He is most known for his humorous performances in movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He thereafter went on to show off his range in movies like Luck and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara. Khan discussed his experience filming Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara on the occasion of the movie's tenth anniversary. Imran Khan talked about his experience filming the movie and praised his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar.

The Katti Batti actor expressed his excitement for the "retro vibe" of the movie on Instagram on Saturday morning. He also admitted to taking fashion cues from Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. Imran stated when discussing the mustache he sported during the film, “I grew out my sideburns and mustache in an attempt to be authentic... but it was not to be.”

He said, “While I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month, the schedules stretched till August of that year, and we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release! This meant that after filming about 30% of my scenes, I had to shave and get a haircut so I could start GTPM, and complete the rest of OUATIM with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on mustache.”

Imran added that despite the film's promotion as a gangster film, he always perceived it as a "tragic romance." Imran was full of praise for the film's other stars, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar, as he recalled the Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming. He said that despite the film's poor reception following its debut, he had a great deal of love for his co-stars.

He mentioned, “@akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I've met in real life... this dude's forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously. And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance.”

Khan shocked his fans when he abruptly vanished from the big screen after appearing in the 2015 film Katti Batti. However, good news is coming for his fans as per popular news portal reports. He and Abbas Tyrewala are in advanced negotiations for an OTT project that will be a spy action-drama series.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Imran Khan Kareena Kapoor Katti Batti Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara Sonakshi Sinha Bollywood news TV TellyChakkar
