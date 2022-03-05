Amazing! Imran Khan spotted at Ira Khan's Eid celebration

Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain, appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:35
movie_image: 
Amazing! Imran Khan spotted at Ira Khan's Eid celebration

MUMBAI: Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain, appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Back in 2020, his longtime friend Akshay Oberoi announced that Imran has quit acting to pursue a career in direction. 

Imran Khan was now spotted in a picture shared by his cousin Ira Khan. Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently shared photos from her Eid celebrations on Instagram. Imran also made a rare appearance in one of the pictures.

Ira Khan, who is very active on Instagram, shared a picture of the celebrations on her account on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak."

Have a look.

The pictures showed Ira posing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare among others. The last picture was a mirror selfie, which included Ira and her cousin Imran. The former actor, who was wearing a pathani kurta-pyjama, looked at the phone as the selfie was being clicked.

The last time Imran's pictures had emerged was also when he attended Zayn's wedding to Akash Mohimen in February last year. The former actor had also officiated the ceremony.

On the personal front  the Delhi Belly actor was dating his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, till his 20s. And then the couple had finally tied the knot on January 10, 2011. After three years of marriage, on June 9, 2014, the lovebirds had embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of a little girl, Imara Malik Khan. However, their relationship had hit a rough patch in 2019, and reports of their separation were all over the media. Avantika even left Imran's house and had moved to her parent's house.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Imran Khan Ira Khan Aamir Khan Mansoor Khan director producer Nasir Hussain Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 19:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
So Hot! PV Sindhu looks WOW in black Lehenga; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Garud in the sun’s flames
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.Garud is a mythological...
Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has kept the audience at the edge of their seats since its launch...
Oh No! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi feels the pain of leg day; Paras Kalnawat aka Samar shares the video
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
MUMBAI: Nargis’ beauty and acting skills are still a topic of discussion. The legendary actor wowed everyone. She put...
Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple of television. These days, they are busy with their...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Latest Video