Amazing! Imran Khan spotted at Ira Khan's Eid celebration

MUMBAI: Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain, appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Back in 2020, his longtime friend Akshay Oberoi announced that Imran has quit acting to pursue a career in direction.

Imran Khan was now spotted in a picture shared by his cousin Ira Khan. Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, recently shared photos from her Eid celebrations on Instagram. Imran also made a rare appearance in one of the pictures.

Ira Khan, who is very active on Instagram, shared a picture of the celebrations on her account on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Did you know you're eligible for eidi till you're married?! I thought once you're an adult (18) it's done. @zaynmarie @sahabime HA HA. You learn something new everyday. Eid Mubarak."

The pictures showed Ira posing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare among others. The last picture was a mirror selfie, which included Ira and her cousin Imran. The former actor, who was wearing a pathani kurta-pyjama, looked at the phone as the selfie was being clicked.

The last time Imran's pictures had emerged was also when he attended Zayn's wedding to Akash Mohimen in February last year. The former actor had also officiated the ceremony.

On the personal front the Delhi Belly actor was dating his childhood sweetheart, Avantika Malik, till his 20s. And then the couple had finally tied the knot on January 10, 2011. After three years of marriage, on June 9, 2014, the lovebirds had embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of a little girl, Imara Malik Khan. However, their relationship had hit a rough patch in 2019, and reports of their separation were all over the media. Avantika even left Imran's house and had moved to her parent's house.

