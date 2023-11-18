Amazing! It’s been a tear since Drishyam 2 released, THIS is what Ajay Devgn has to say

The audience really loved the first part which became one of the reasons for the success of the second part. While the audience loved the movie, Ajay Devgn is here to remind us all that it’s been 1 year already.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 12:25
movie_image: 
Drishyam

MUMBAI: Drishyam 2 turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. It was a time when films, especially remakes were not doing well in the theatres but the Ajay Devgn starrer really surprised each and every one with its first-weekend collection. In just 3 days, the movie collected Rs. 64.14 crores and finally the worldwide collection of Drishyam 2 was 344.38 cross.

Drishyam part one was also appreciated and was given the same love as Drishyam 2 and we cannot forget the anticipation of the audience when Drishyam 2 was announced.

Also read - Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one

That’s right! It’s been 1 year already since the movie released and the actor has posted about it on his Instagram profile. Check out the post below:

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and the rest of the cast really gave an amazing performance and won the audience’s heart.

Talking about the actor, Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Singham Again where we will also get to see actors like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.

Also read - Happy Birthday Shriya Saran! Here are the times the Drishyam 2 actress took our breath away with her social media posts

What do you think of Drishyam 2? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of entertainment.

Ajay Devgn Singham Again Drishyam Drishyam 2 Shriya Saran Tabu Bollywood Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 12:25

