Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media

MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy Neil Kitchlu on her Instagram handle. However, the actress has not revealed the baby's face in the photo. In the post, Kajal is lovingly holding Neil in her arms, who is looking cute in an all-white outfit.

She captioned it, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat," followed by a heart emoji.

Have a look.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

She has smartly concealed part of the face by getting the picture clicked at the opportune moment when her baby raised his hands.

Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam Kitchlu had shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Next, she will be seen in Karungaapiyam, Ghosty and Uma.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

