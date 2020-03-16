Amazing! Karan Johar's brings chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand on board for his 50th birthday bash

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s birthday bashes are a big fat Bollywood event! Many who’s who from tinsel town arrive at his extravagant parties, dressed in their glamorous best. Karan celebrates his birthday on May 25. For the same, a grand bash has been organised by the filmmaker for his industry peers.

Now, Karan has allocated the food and dessert-making for his 50th birthday bash at YRF to two top professionals: renowned chef Marut Sikka for food and the well-known Harsha Kilachand for desserts.

Talking about Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand, a source says, "Karan has tasted Marut and Harsha's delicacies quite often and simply loves them. He knows these two will do ample justice on his special day."

Adds the source, "This is Karan's 50th birthday and it is special. Naturally, he wants it to be a party to remember. The excitement at his end is palpable."

Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, melt in the mouth chocolates, savories, and customised gifting options.

Marut Sikka has founded Indus culinary catering, authored books and TV shows, and set up award-winning restaurants. She created meals for America's former President, Barack Obama and India's former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile , Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

