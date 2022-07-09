Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which turned out to be the Box Office failure. Meanwhile, recently the actress gave a sassy response to a question about paps expressing concern over her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's often 'grumpy' face on camera.

Like most star kids, Jehangir Ali Khan, lovingly called Jeh, is often photographed by paparazzi out and about with his parents or caretakers in the city of Mumbai. However, it has been noted by some paps that Jeh is mostly seen wearing a sombre expression and expressed their concern over it.

Answering a question about Jeh's 'grump' expression on camera, Kareena told the portal, "You can ask him that whenever he's 18 or 20 and if, at all, he's ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she will be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's project. On the other hand, Saif will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name.

Credit: DNA