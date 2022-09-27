Amazing! Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal chose a unique space for their wedding reception in Mumbai, details inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle in the month of October. Reportedly their pre-wedding festivities will commence from September 30 in Delhi, and continue for three days. If the latest reports are to be believed then the couple have chosen a unique space for their wedding reception in Mumbai.

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals, etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couple's briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.

Earlier it was revealed that the wedding guest list would include popular Hollywood stars like Gerard Butler and Dame Judi Dench. Besides, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood.

