Amazing! Manisha Koirala: From Superstar to Survivor

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala, once a leading actress in Bollywood and South cinema, captured hearts with her mesmerizing performances in films like 'Bombay', 'Indian', and 'Mudhalvan'. She started her career with Subhash Ghai's 'Saudagar' and went on to work with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dil Se', among others.

However, despite her early success, Manisha faced a series of setbacks in her career. She experienced a downturn with a string of 50 flop films, which impacted her career significantly. Additionally, personal challenges, including struggles with alcohol and anger issues, added to her difficulties.

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with cancer, a battle she fought bravely and has been cancer-free for almost a decade as of 2024. Reflecting on her career, Manisha mentioned her role in Rajinikanth's 'Baba', which marked a turning point in her South cinema career due to the film's failure.

Despite the challenges, Manisha made a courageous comeback to acting post her recovery. She has been seen playing impactful roles, often as a mother, in films like 'Shehzada' and is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.

Manisha Koirala's journey is one of resilience, showcasing her strength in overcoming obstacles and making a triumphant return to the screen after facing life's toughest challenges.

