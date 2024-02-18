Amazing! Manisha Koirala: From Superstar to Survivor

Discover the journey of actress Manisha Koirala, who rose to fame with hits like 'Bombay' and 'Dil Se', worked with top stars, but faced career setbacks and personal struggles, including battling cancer, before making a comeback in acting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Manisha Koirala

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala, once a leading actress in Bollywood and South cinema, captured hearts with her mesmerizing performances in films like 'Bombay', 'Indian', and 'Mudhalvan'. She started her career with Subhash Ghai's 'Saudagar' and went on to work with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dil Se', among others.

However, despite her early success, Manisha faced a series of setbacks in her career. She experienced a downturn with a string of 50 flop films, which impacted her career significantly. Additionally, personal challenges, including struggles with alcohol and anger issues, added to her difficulties.

Also Read: Shocking! When Manisha Koirala was accused of paying Chhota Rajan to get a producer murdered, gangster Abu Salem’s claims were verified by cops

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with cancer, a battle she fought bravely and has been cancer-free for almost a decade as of 2024. Reflecting on her career, Manisha mentioned her role in Rajinikanth's 'Baba', which marked a turning point in her South cinema career due to the film's failure.

Despite the challenges, Manisha made a courageous comeback to acting post her recovery. She has been seen playing impactful roles, often as a mother, in films like 'Shehzada' and is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.

Manisha Koirala's journey is one of resilience, showcasing her strength in overcoming obstacles and making a triumphant return to the screen after facing life's toughest challenges.

Also Read: What! When Manisha Koirala revealed she was not convinced to play Kartik Aaryan’s mother: “it hurt…”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Manisha Koirala Bollywood South Cinema career setbacks cancer survivor comeback Resilience inspiring journey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
MUMBAI: The Bollywood industry has been blessed with a plethora of evergreen actors whose influence transcends...
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about her relationship with Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly dated for a few years after their 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke. In a...
Must read! Mouni Roy opens up about being stereotyped in the industry
MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Showtime', has spoken up about the...
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Missed Chance in Raja Hindustani
MUMBAI: In 1996, Karisma Kapoor stole hearts and ruled the box office with her performance in Raja Hindustani, a film...
Amazing! Manisha Koirala: From Superstar to Survivor
MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala, once a leading actress in Bollywood and South cinema, captured hearts with her mesmerizing...
What! Jhanak Shukla: From Child Star to Archeologist
MUMBAI: Jhanak Shukla, daughter of documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla and actress Supriya Shukla, captured the hearts...
Recent Stories
Prem
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prem
Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman
Aishwarya
Woah! Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about her relationship with Salman Khan
Mouni Roy
Must read! Mouni Roy opens up about being stereotyped in the industry
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Missed Chance in Raja Hindustani
Jhanak Shukla
What! Jhanak Shukla: From Child Star to Archeologist
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar