Amazing! “For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my Bucket List” – Katrina Kaif on changes in portrayal of women leads in the last decade

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan, and Katrina Kaif, who gave an action-packed performance in Tiger 3.

Originally scheduled for release in December, the film's release date was moved back, which disappointed fans who had been eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

When the movie's poster was unveiled, it garnered positive feedback since it piqued viewers' interest in what the film would offer. Witnessing Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly going to be an entirely new experience.

Earlier, we got to see the trailer of the movie and it left everyone clueless and curious as it gives a hint towards a perfect ‘Who Dunnit’ storyline.

Now, Katrina got in touch with the media. When asked to share her opinion on the changes in the portrayal of Female leads in the last decade, Katrina Kaif said “I always see that there are good directors and there are good stories. I believe that the director is the captain of the ship. It’s not just the actors. I think this was a combination of some really important factors. For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my Bucket List. When I heard the story, I was in awe that I was going to work with him (Sriram Raghavan) in a story like this. It was so incredible but also right for me and I think that is why we came together for this film because he must have also seen something in the character.”

When asked about her experience working with Vijay Sethupathi and did they hit it off instantly or not, Katrina Kaif said “Our meeting was all three of us in the room (Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethipathi and Sriram Raghavan) and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay sir where he had full white hair and white beard. So when I walked into the office I didn't know what to expect but when I saw him I was like Oh Wow! That’s a really different look. As soon as we entered the room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we were instantly able to connect. The minute Vijay sir started talking about a scene, it was fascinating for me like okay this is a very person who views things in such a unique way. Sriram sir has a very unique take on everything he does. It’s the way he sees stories, the way he sees people and it was just about us coming together and finding a rhythm, finding our own way to bring the script to life in the movie.”

This was the conversation Katrina Kaif had with the media.

