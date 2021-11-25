Amazing! Meet ‘Tadap’ actor Ahan Shetty's girlfriend

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with director Milan Luthra’s Tadap. The film features Ahan in the male lead opposite actress Tara Sutaria. While the film is set to release on December 3, there's a lot of buzz around the film after the trailer was released. The movie is a remake of the hit Telugu film, RX 100.

In conversation with Time Now, Ahan Shetty not just spoke about his debut film but also about his girlfriend Tania Shroff. While he heaped praise on his girlfriend, the actor also revealed that he has been in a relationship with Tania for 10 years.

Ahan was asked if his GF would be comfortable with the love he will receive from his female fans. And the actor reverted, "Ya. As I said before, she is incredibly supportive. She comes with the journey. She understands me. We have been together for almost 10 years now. There's no friction. She is a very strong independent woman. I can't thank her enough for standing by me through this journey."

The actor further mentioned, "With all the love I am receiving, she also deserves to get the same amount of love and appreciation. At the end of the day, you see the actor but you don't see the people behind the actor. Even my time, all of them, deserve the same amount of love and appreciation and even my family. I am grateful to them." And if this is not love, we don't know what is!

Talking about Tania and Ahan, they studied in the same school and they are childhood sweethearts. Tania Shroff is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff. Ahan's ladylove studied fashion at the London School of Fashion. The young girl is a fashion influencer and designer.

Together, the couple has traveled to various scenic places across the globe. If you go through Ahan's official Instagram handle, you will find his love-filled photos with Tania.

Coming back to his movie front, the actor will be seen playing the role of Ishana in Tadap, which is the remake of RX 100. For the film, the actor had to gain 11 kg as director Milan Luthria wanted that physicality for Ahan's character.

Credit: Times Now