AMAZING: Mika Singh GATECRASHED a wedding with Rahul Vaidya; paid a SURPRISE PERFORMANCE on superhit song ‘Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag’!

MUMBAI: Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was released in 1998 and continues to be one of Mika's most popular songs. The song was revisited last year and a new version of it was used in the film Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal.

Mika Singh recently gatecrashed a wedding with Rahul Vaidya in tow. The Punjabi singer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen surprising guests with a performance and paid the wedding singer a compliment. Dressed in a casual outfit, Mika sang his hit number Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. After his performance, Mika addressed the guests and said, “Wedding crash kar ke aaya hoon, uninvited, but I hope you guys enjoyed.”

He added, “I just saw this girl (the singer), she's beautiful. You are singing very good. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I met her on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and decided to greet her).” Mika then informed guests that Rahul was also with him. “We have Rahul Vaidya as well,” he said.

Fans took to the comments section and showered Mika with praises. “One of my favorite song, You are My favorite. You rock Bhai,” a comment read. “Wahhhh Amazing you are Bhaji @mikasingh ji,” added another. “Woww…whenever i get married..u gotta do the same,” a third fan wrote.

CREDIT: HT

