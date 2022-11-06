Amazing! Netizens are going gaga over the latest picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's younger son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's brother, is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town. The young star kid has not made his debut in showbiz yet. However, that has not kept him away from being a part of the limelight. While he may have his Instagram account private, his pictures are still one of the most viral images on the internet currently.

The Pataudi lad is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

A new photo of the star kid has made its way onto the internet and his fans just can't stop gushing over his dapper looks.

Have a look.

What do you think of this candid shot of #IbrahimAliKhan from the sets of #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani? pic.twitter.com/34TBg1a8iV — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 10, 2022

In the monochrome photo, Ibrahim looks absolutely dashing in a casual shirt and cool sunglasses. He has been shot candidly by someone on the sets of the movie. Standing behind the camera, Ibrahim is seen holding the clapboard of the film.

Many pictures and videos from the sets of the film featured Ibrahim, which captured all his fun moments with the cast and crew.

Karan Johar will be taking over the directorial reins of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also features actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had said that "it is not normal" the way in which she looks like her mom, Amrita Singh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like her dad, Saif Ali Khan. "The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess," the actress said.

Credits: TOI