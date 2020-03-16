Amazing! Nushrratt Bharuccha creates a world record by performing Ghoomar with 6000 women

MUMBAI: The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress has done some amazing work in the past and impressed the audience with her more than stellar performance. She will soon be seen in her next film, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, alongside Anud Singh.

The actress sets the bar high with her choice of films and now has broken a world record by performing Ghoomar with 6000 women, along with her co-star and created a record for maximum number of people doing the traditional dance form together.

In the pictures and videos that came to light, both the leads of the film were seen posing with women dressed in traditional, customized Rajasthani attires required for the dance form. Anud also happened to share some posts about the same event.

The film Janhit Mein Jaari is another social-drama that desires to educate the masses regarding the importance of condoms as a means of protective sex, and to relieve women of the torment they have to go through, because of indulging in unprotecting sex.

The film is all set to release in the nearest cinema houses on June 10. After this film, Nushratt will also be seen in Ram Setu and Selfiee. Nushratt was also trolled for selling condoms in the film which also seems to be another sub-plot of the film; women facing embarrassment because of advocating the usage of condoms.

