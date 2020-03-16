Amazing! THIS popular star kid to mark his Bollywood debut as an actor in Karan Johar’s next

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who got a clean chit in May in the drugs-on-cruise case will reportedly mark his Bollywood debut as an actor with Karan Johar's action masala film. According to a film critic, Aryan has signed the film, however, it is still not clear if he will act or have a cameo in the film. If rumours are to be believed then the shoot of the film will start in October.

Earlier, Karan had shared an update about his upcoming projects with his followers on the occasion of his 50th birthday. However, he has announced that he will commence the shoot of his action film in 2023. "And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love," a part of his post read.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' brings back Karan as a director after close to six years as his last film was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

