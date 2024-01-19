Amazing! Pratik Gandhi is on a roll to prove his versatility this year with THESE upcoming projects

MUMBAI : A lot of actors have come and gone but only a few stood the test of time. Every generation produces actors but not all generations really produce legends. Surely after a long time seeing someone play a variety of roles, we can point out and tag them as a legendary actor, an expert, a perfectionist, a veteran or a natural actor but how do you judge actor that’s a legend in making?

Legendary or not, only time will tell but we can surely say that some actors like Pratik Gandhi are making their mark with their performance and what separates such actors is the dedication and the emotions that they can make you feel.

Surely Pratik Gandhi is one of those actors who can make you feel those depth of emotions but the actor can go beyond and play any actor that comes to him. Pratik Gandhi comes from Gujarati Cinema where he has given some amazing performances in movies like Ventilator and Bey Yaar. The actor comes from a theatrical background and has done a lot of plays.

When it comes to Hindi Cinema, he earned great recognition from the Hansal Mehta OTT series Scam 1992. The actor has made a name for himself and has got some great projects in his hands. It seems like this year is going to be a great one for Pratik Gandhi as he has 3 projects in his hands already.

It is important to note that the three projects he has are all varying in characters, which means they are far from each other in terms of genres. While Do Aur Do Pyaar seems to be a Rom-Com, it will show him in a different light, something that the audience has yet not seen.

The second project is Gandhi which is in the making process right now. The series is directed by Hansal Mehta and is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Yes Pratik has done series earlier based on a real life character but there’s a difference in the nature of the characters. It’ll be interesting to see how Pratik pulls off this character.

The third project is a movie that has the potential to leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Madgaon Express is a comedy genre, a directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu wherein Pratik Gandhi will be seen along with Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary. However, after one romantic and one freedom-fighter role, it’ll be really interesting to see Pratik Gandhi playing a comedy role.

Brace yourself as this is not it. We are going to see more of Pratik Gandhi as apart from these three projects, Pratik Gandhi will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. He will be seen in 3 more movies – Phule (which will once again be based on real life character of Mahatma Phule), Dedh Bigha Zameen and Dhoom Dhaam. Other movies, he will also be seen in another OTT series named For Your Eyes Only.

This year, we are going to witness the versatility of Pratik Gandhi and it’ll surely be interested to see his performances.

