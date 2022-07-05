Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan to share the screen space for the first time together for Anurag Basu’s upcoming project

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is planning to collaborate Aamir Khan with the Brahmastra actor for his upcoming project based on VFX effect
MUMBAI: Supremely talented actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might team up once again. If the latest reports are to be believed, renowned director Anurag Basu has been trying to bring Aamir and Ranbir together for a big budget venture. The sources close to the filmmaker suggest that he is working on a subject, which will be high on visual effects.

Also Read: OMG! When Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan had a huge falling out

Reportedly, Anurag Basu is trying to develop a script with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The filmmaker has already conceptualized the concept of the project for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor's home banner, Aamir Khan Productions. However, the project is currently in its budding stage. It will materialise only if both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are completely satisfied with the final draft of the script.

Also Read: Wonderful! Aamir Khan to collaborate with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna for his upcoming sports-drama

The reports suggest that Anurag Basu is planning a VFX-heavy project that will have the foundation of a well-written script. If things go as planned, the Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor project might start rolling next year, thus marking the second collaboration of the actors' duo after PK. In that case, the project will also mark Anurag Basu's reunion with Ranbir after Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.

Credit: FilmiBeat

Bollywood movies Aamir Khan Ranbir Kapoor Anurag Basu Brahmastra Laal Singh Chaddha Barfi Animal Saawariya TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:52

