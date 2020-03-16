Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raajneeti’ could get a sequel

When asked about his plans for the sequel of the said film, Jha responded to an entertainment portal’s question by admitting that he does have a plan and a script but he is still dicey about it. He said that he likes to explore new subjects and since the script was written, the political scenarios have changed too and so he is skeptical at the same time he is also working on some new subjects.
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Prakash Jha has previously collaborated with Ajay Devgn in many films like Gangaajal, Apaharan and one of his most talked about projects, Raajneeti. The duo has been very successful at delivering hit and praise-worthy movies.

Currently, Raj is busy promoting his web-series: Aashram, which is coming up with its third season. In a recent conversation, Prakash opened up about his plans with Raajneeti’s sequel. The film was released in the year 2010 and was a political thriller. The audience tried to raise similarities between the characters and the politicians of India.

The film had a stellar cast, consisting of actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, among other actors. The film landed in controversies because of shared personalities with real-life figures.

