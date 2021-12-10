Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will launch ‘Brahmastra’ poster on THIS date

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ is soon to hit the theatres. While the release date is not yet announced, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir and Alia will be launching the film’s poster on 15th December 2021 at a special event in Delhi.

For the past few days, Ayan has been sharing some details about Brahmastra on Instagram, and it has made the moviegoers curious to know when the film will be hitting the big screens.

A source told the portal, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15. As the makers have already teased that they will announce the big screen release date soon, they plan to announce it at the event itself.”

Earlier, Ayan had shared a picture of Ranbir from the sets, and he had hinted that the final release date will be announced soon. The filmmaker had posted, “TheTimeFeelsRight? Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON!

Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon,” Ayan added.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Brahmastra.

Credit: BollywoodLife