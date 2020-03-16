Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is the much-awaited Bollywood release this year that features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Just weeks away from the release of the much-awaited Bollywood film, Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday landed in Chennai where he was joined by his co-star Nagarjuna, and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is set to present the film in Tamil.

The blockbuster trio posed for the shutterbugs before kickstarting their promotions in Chennai. Ranbir looked charming in a white tee and beige pants, paired with a black jacket. On the other hand, Nagarjuna kept it casual in a light blue shirt and grey pants, while Rajamouli donned an off-white shirt with black pants.

The three of them also enjoyed a hearty traditional south Indian meal post the promotions.

'Brahmastra', which is touted to be a fantasy-adventure film, has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film has been in the making for five long years, and after much delays, it is finally set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Not just that, but superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to play a cameo in the film and will be seen in a totally new avatar.

