AMAZING! Ranbir’s gesture makes him the best boyfriend ever

MUMBAI : The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ took the internet by storm as soon as it came out. Sanjay Leela Bhansali imitated Alia’s Namaste pose and this got Alia a lot of praises. Even Ranbir Kapoor at the premiere of the trailer did the same and Alia was so overjoyed by this that she called him the best boyfriend ever.

She thanked Ranbir on Instagram, presenting a collage of their photos together in the same posture. Alia has never been shy about professing her love for Ranbir, and her Instagram is full with photographs of the two of them together. The couple is frequently photographed at parties and get-togethers.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will have its global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be distributed in theatres on February 25, 2022. Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures Foreign will distribute Gangubai Kathiawadi in all international countries outside of India.

The movie stars Alia as Gangubai, the lead character. Gangubai was one of the most powerful and loved woman from Kamathipura in the 1960s.The character is based from a chapter of 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', a book by an acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book.

Credit: DNA



