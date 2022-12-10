Amazing! Rapper Badshah has a new rumoured lady love, Read on to know more

MUMBAI : Also read: Badshah left in awe of 'Hustle 2.0' contestant, cleans stage for him

Badshah is amongst the most successful rappers and singers in Bollywood and managed to create an unshakable throne for himself when it comes to providing party music. He got separated from his wife around a couple of years ago since everything wasn’t well.

According to latest buzz around time, Badshah is now dating someone new and it is possibly Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. If reports are to be believed, they have kept their dating life under the wraps for about a year now.

Badshah and Isha met at a party through a common friend and hit it off instantaneously. According to a report by another website, they figured out about having familiar tastes in films and music and their families are aware of their relationship.

Badshah is parent to his daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with Jasmine and after the pandemic, Jasmine supposedly moved to London along with their daughter. Badshah was last seen in music singles- Voodoo, Tabahi and Trap Munde and had a cameo in the film Ek Villain Returns.

Also read: Unconventional! Check Out these Legendary Bollywood Actresses who decided to slay in Negative Characters and Unmistakably LIKE A QUEEN

Credits: E Times, Times of India