Amazing! Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is as gorgeous as her mom

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon wowed the audience with her acting chops and dance moves during the 1990s. The actress recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller 'Aranyak' released on Netflix. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra.

After being a single mother to adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya in 1995, Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir.

Let us introduce you to the gorgeous Rasha Thadani. The young sensation is quite active on social media as she regularly treats fans with pretty pictures on her Instagram profile.

1. Rasha's birth and education

Born on March 16, 2005, Rasha will turn 17 next month. She cleared the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams last year from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

2. Rasha's passions

When Rasha joined Instagram, she had shared videos of her singing and playing musical instruments. She has a black belt in taekwondo.

3. Mother-daughter selfie

The mother-daughter duo rocked the black outfit in this selfie. Seeing the 'Mohra' actress' fitness and beauty, many users commented that it looks like two sisters are posing in front of the camera.

4. Daddy's little girl

The beautiful star kid shared these childhood pictures wishing her dad happy birthday.

5. Rasha's social media presence

Rasha Thadani shares appealing pictures on her Instagram account. Her debut in the Hindi film industry is keenly awaited.

Credits: DNA India