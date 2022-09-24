Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to ditch ‘No Phone Policy’ at their wedding? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI : Much in love couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who are all set to tie the knot in October have skipped the ‘No Phone Policy’. so that their guests can be at ease. However, the couple has mentioned in their invite, requesting guests to stay away from their phones and cherish the moments.



A source close to the couple confirmed the developments saying, “Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease.” The actors also strongly feel that people can be at ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.”



The wedding preparation is currently in full swing and the actors are also keen on adding some quirky elements to it which was quite visible with their Save-The-Date Invites. As for the ceremonies, the functions and rituals are expected to kick start on September 30 in Delhi, followed by the wedding in Mumbai in October.



