Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look like a Royal Couple in Awadhi-themed event prior to their wedding

MUMBAI :Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to share pictures from the function that had a royal Awadhi style as its theme.

Richa wore an off-white gharara featuring multiple dupattas and a long veil. She teamed the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit with heavy jewellery. Ali complimented her in gold and beige sherwani, also designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The two posed for a series of romantic pictures at their Lucknow celebrations. Sharing it on her Instagram account, Richa wrote, "I got you," adding their wedding hashtag ‘RiAli’. Ali captioned the pictures with a shayari, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho," also adding their wedding hashtag.

Keeping in with the theme, the decor took elements from Awadhi-Lucknowi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The evening began with a Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. Guests were served Awadhi cuisine prepared by family-run heritage companies in Lucknow.

Richa and Ali are set to tie the knot on October 6 and will conclude their wedding festivities with a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

Credit: Hindustan Times