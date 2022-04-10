Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look like a Royal Couple in Awadhi-themed event prior to their wedding

Fukrey actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty as they attended a celebration in Lucknow hosted by the groom's family in Lucknow ahead of their wedding on October 6

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 14:11
movie_image: 
Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look like a Royal Couple in Awadhi-themed event prior to their wedding

MUMBAI :Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal transformed into royalty as they attended a celebration in Lucknow ahead of their wedding. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to share pictures from the function that had a royal Awadhi style as its theme.

Also Read: BEAUTIFUL! Check out these pictures from inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's intimate wedding

Richa wore an off-white gharara featuring multiple dupattas and a long veil. She teamed the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit with heavy jewellery. Ali complimented her in gold and beige sherwani, also designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The two posed for a series of romantic pictures at their Lucknow celebrations. Sharing it on her Instagram account, Richa wrote, "I got you," adding their wedding hashtag ‘RiAli’. Ali captioned the pictures with a shayari, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho," also adding their wedding hashtag.

Also Read:Romantic! Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look adorable in THESE pics prior to their wedding, See pics

Keeping in with the theme, the decor took elements from Awadhi-Lucknowi culture completed with golden custom-made drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The evening began with a Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. Guests were served Awadhi cuisine prepared by family-run heritage companies in Lucknow.

Richa and Ali are set to tie the knot on October 6 and will conclude their wedding festivities with a reception in Mumbai on October 7.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Fukrey Mirzapur Gangs Of Wasseypur Masaan Wedding Blossoms Ali Fazal Wedding TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 14:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AWW! Paras Kalnawat surprised by THIS celebrity
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Virat should stay with Paakhi and not with Sai in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : The current track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing a lot of intense scenes.We all know...
Good News! Pavitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 14 and continue to be together, have apparently...
OMG! Sanya Malhotra looks Extremely Sexy in These Pictures
MUMBAI: Pagglait actress Sanya Malhotra looks extremely sexy and steals our hearts with her recent Instagram posts. She...
It's a wrap for Vijay Varma; The actor receives a cake written 'PICTURE WRAP FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 3'
MUMBAI: With his versatile acting spectacle, Vijay Varma has been winning the hearts of the masses. While the actor has...
Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist!
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha has been released and the film has garnered love from all quarters. But with...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist!