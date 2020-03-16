Amazing! Ritesh Singh roped in for the most awaited crime series Delhi Crime season 2

MUMBAI : The 2019 Netflix series Delhi Crimes season 1 is one of the most watched series in India. The series is based on the Nirbhaya case wherein the Delhi Police investigation goes deep into finding out the men who perpetrated this crime. The series stars some big names like Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith and Gopal Datt.

Now the season 2 of the show is coming on August 26th this year and the audience just can't keep calm as they have been eagerly waiting for it.

Now we are here with the latest update about the series.

In the upcoming series we will see Ritesh Singh playing a pivotal role. Ritesh Singh has previously given some amazing performances in Badhai Do, Poacher and many more. This time he will surely amaze with his performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 too.

Are you excited for this upcoming series?

