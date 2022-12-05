AMAZING: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares a THROWBACK PICTURE from their FAMILY ALBUM and it is PRICELESS!

In the monochrome click, a teen Saif Ali Khan is seen posing for the photo alongside his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo also featured Saba and Soha along with their grandmother Sajida Sultan and mother Sharmila Tagore.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:36
movie_image: 
AMAZING: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares a THROWBACK PICTURE from their FAMILY ALBUM and it is PRICELESS!

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids Taimur and Jehangir. The actor has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

(Also Read:Oops! Paps address Ibrahim Ali Khan as Aryan, however, the star kid’s reaction is surely unmissable)

We recently reported how Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both share a great rapport with each other, which proves their multiple appearances and happy photos on social media. Now Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a rare throwback photo from their family album and it is simply priceless.

In the monochrome click, a teen Saif Ali Khan is seen posing for the photo alongside his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo also featured Saba and Soha along with their grandmother Sajida Sultan and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Along with the photos, Saba wrote, ‘OLD ...IS A TREASURE... Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime. #familylove #familyfirst #alwaysandforever #mansuralikhan #pataudi #abba #sharmilatagore #ma #grandmother #begum #sajida #sultan #saifalikhanpataudi #bhai #sister #sohaalikhan #me #throwbackthursday #memories #missthosedays’

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, fans showered her with love. While one commented, ‘This is indeed a treasure!!!’, another one added, ‘Paandaan, aur gaaun takiya.. the real symbols of nawabi khandaan.. isn't..!!’

Take a look at the picture:

Isn’t it a sweet family?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

(Also Read:Interesting! Ibrahim Ali Khan dines with Palak Tiwari amid their dating rumors)

CREDIT: TOI

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Jehangir Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Amrita Singh Sharmila Tagore Saba Ali Khan Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi nawabi khandaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ooh La La! Sneha Jain is here to bless your feed with her stunning ethnic and western outfits!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
Hotness Alert! Hina Khan oozes beauty as she slays these high-slit dresses!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Nimmo is the perfect aunt of television' Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary opens up on the characters in Swaran Ghar, Bedi brother's bond and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish makes Ranveer go crazy with his ‘tatad tatad’ move
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Woah! Meet Ahlawat tries to oust Meet Hooda, fails as Meet Hooda claims equal rights
MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Latest Video