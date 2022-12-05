AMAZING: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares a THROWBACK PICTURE from their FAMILY ALBUM and it is PRICELESS!

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids Taimur and Jehangir. The actor has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

We recently reported how Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Both share a great rapport with each other, which proves their multiple appearances and happy photos on social media. Now Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a rare throwback photo from their family album and it is simply priceless.

In the monochrome click, a teen Saif Ali Khan is seen posing for the photo alongside his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo also featured Saba and Soha along with their grandmother Sajida Sultan and mother Sharmila Tagore.

Along with the photos, Saba wrote, ‘OLD ...IS A TREASURE... Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime. #familylove #familyfirst #alwaysandforever #mansuralikhan #pataudi #abba #sharmilatagore #ma #grandmother #begum #sajida #sultan #saifalikhanpataudi #bhai #sister #sohaalikhan #me #throwbackthursday #memories #missthosedays’

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, fans showered her with love. While one commented, ‘This is indeed a treasure!!!’, another one added, ‘Paandaan, aur gaaun takiya.. the real symbols of nawabi khandaan.. isn't..!!’

Take a look at the picture:

Isn’t it a sweet family?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

